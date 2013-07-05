 

Man charged over Hawke's Bay gun incident that sparked Armed Offenders Squad call-out

A man has been charged over an incident with a gun that sparked an Armed Offenders Squad call out forcing part of State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay to be closed last night. 

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at an address in Otane just after 8pm, when a person was reported to have fired a shotgun into the air. 

A police spokesperson say the Armed Offenders Squad was called and cordons remained in place until 11:45pm. 

A 51-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm near a dwelling and threatening behaviour. 

He will appear in the Hastings District Court on March 3.

