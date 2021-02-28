Man charged over gang-related drive-by shooting outside Napier bars

A man has been charged after two people were injured in drive-by shooting outside Napier bars on Sunday.

The Thirsty Whale on Napier's waterfront. Source: Google Maps

Yesterday, police said two men had been taken into custody after the incident at West Quay.

In an update today, they said one of the men, a 27-year-old, had been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man is also facing a charge of aggravated robbery for an unrelated incident, together with the second man that was apprehended yesterday.

read more Two apprehended in police pursuit after gang-related shooting outside Napier bars

Both men have been remanded in custody to re-appear in the Napier District Court on March 24.

"The police investigation into the West Quay incident is ongoing and further charges are likely," police said in a statement.

"We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."