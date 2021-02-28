TODAY |

Man charged over gang-related drive-by shooting outside Napier bars

A man has been charged after two people were injured in drive-by shooting outside Napier bars on Sunday.

Yesterday, police said two men had been taken into custody after the incident at West Quay.

In an update today, they said one of the men, a 27-year-old, had been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man is also facing a charge of aggravated robbery for an unrelated incident, together with the second man that was apprehended yesterday.

Both men have been remanded in custody to re-appear in the Napier District Court on March 24.

"The police investigation into the West Quay incident is ongoing and further charges are likely," police said in a statement.

"We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

Police have said they believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation between rival gangs.

