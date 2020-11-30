TODAY |

Man charged over firearms and drugs as stolen guns recovered from Lower Hutt property

Source:  1 NEWS

One man has been arrested and charged over firearms and drugs following a search warrant by police in Lower Hutt today.

Police located 10 firearms in a bedroom at a Tirohanga property. Source: Supplied

Police say they located 10 firearms in a bedroom at the Tirohanga property – eight of these had allegedly been recently stolen from an address in Eketahuna.

Methamphetamine and GBL were also located along with the firearms, police say.

A 60-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with unlawful possession of firearms, receiving stolen property, and possession for supply of methamphetamine, Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro of the Precision Targeting Team said.

He is due in Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday.

