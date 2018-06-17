 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man charged over fire that gutted Indian restaurant in Greymouth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An arrest has been made over a Greymouth fire that gutted an Indian restaurant in June.

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at Priya Restaurant in Greymouth on June 17.

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at Priya Restaurant in Greymouth on June 17.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say A 55-year-old man has been charged with burglary and arson following the fire at 84 Tainui Street Greymouth, the building that housed the Priya Restaurant, on June 17.

A total of four businesses were affected due to the fire spreading.

Police say the buildings suffered substantial damage.

The man is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court tomorrow. 

Related

West Coast

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's Terenzo Bozzone wins, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 03 Mrach, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'Sending so much love' - Triathlon community flood Kiwi champion Terenzo Bozzone with messages of support after serious cycling accident

2
Terenzo Bozzone believes his rigorous training schedule may finally give him a chance to upstage the 12-time champion.

Ironman New Zealand champion Terenzo Bozzone seriously injured after collision with truck while cycling

3
Cash, New Zealand currency

Solo mum wins High Court case against Ministry of Social Development who unlawfully claimed her loans were income

00:33
4
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Boys trapped in Thailand cave could have to wait months before getting out, army says

00:15
5
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

Terenzo Bozzone believes his rigorous training schedule may finally give him a chance to upstage the 12-time champion.

Ironman New Zealand champion Terenzo Bozzone seriously injured after collision with truck while cycling

The crash happened in Kumeu, Auckland and Bozzone was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

03:08
Boeing estimates an additional 637,000 pilots will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years.

Air New Zealand looks to head off global pilot shortage set to dramatically impact aviation

Boeing estimates an additional 637,000 pilots will be needed worldwide over the next two decades.

Maori carving (file picture).

US business called out for selling fake mummified Māori tattooed heads

Facebook users expressed shock in finding fake mokomokai were being sold for entertainment.

Desks in classroom (generic).

Primary teachers and principals vote to strike in August

Principals and teachers are asking for more time to teach and lead, more support for children.

Magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate.

Tenancy Tribunal slams Wellington property management firm for delaying repair work on mouldy house

Alex Holland said he first contacted Oxygen in March after black mould appeared. But it was not until 22 June that repairs were completed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 