Man charged over fire that gutted Indian restaurant in Greymouth

An arrest has been made over a Greymouth fire that gutted an Indian restaurant in June.

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at Priya Restaurant in Greymouth on June 17. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say A 55-year-old man has been charged with burglary and arson following the fire at 84 Tainui Street Greymouth, the building that housed the Priya Restaurant, on June 17.

A total of four businesses were affected due to the fire spreading.

Police say the buildings suffered substantial damage.