Man charged over fire that gutted Indian restaurant in Greymouth

An arrest has been made over a Greymouth fire that gutted an Indian restaurant in June.
Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at Priya Restaurant in Greymouth on June 17.
Police say A 55-year-old man has been charged with burglary and arson following the fire at 84 Tainui Street Greymouth, the building that housed the Priya Restaurant, on June 17.
A total of four businesses were affected due to the fire spreading.
Police say the buildings suffered substantial damage.
The man is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court tomorrow.
