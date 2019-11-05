TODAY |

Man charged over fiery Christchurch crash which killed six-year-old boy

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the crash early last month, which killed a six-year-old boy.

Emergency services at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Fernside in Waimakariri District. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who is related to the boy killed in the crash, Lachlan Gebhardt,  is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on charges of Dangerous Driving causing death. 

A car was reported to have crashed off of a bank before catching fire on Lehmans Rd, Fernside, Canterbury on November 5.  

The man - who recieved serious injuries in the crash - was flown to Middlemore Hospital to be treated. 

