Man charged over fatal west Auckland hit and run

Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man with failing to stop and ascertain injury after a fatal hit and run incident in New Lynn, west Auckland on Monday.
They have also released the name of the victim - he was 51-year-old Shaun Bowker of Avondale.
Police have also asked anyone who may have come in contact with Shaun, or assisted him after he was hit, to contact them on 09 477 5000.
Inquiries into the incident are continuing, police said.
Failure to stop and ascertain injury carries a maximum penalty, when there has been an injury, of a five years in prison or fine of up to $20,000, and a one year mandatory driving disqualification.
