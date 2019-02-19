Man charged over fatal stabbing of miniature pony near Dunedin

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal in relation to a miniature pony being stabbed to death near Dunedin in February.

Police received a report about midnight on February 18 that the pony had been attacked near the corner of Brown and Pitt Streets, Waitati.

Star had been stabbed about 41 times while tethered to a fence in a paddock. He later died from his injuries.

The man will appear at Dunedin District Court today.