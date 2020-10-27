TODAY |

Man charged over dog attack that resulted in one-day-old baby's death

Source:  1 NEWS

A 21-year-old man has been charged with owning a dog that causes serious injury/death to any person after the death of a one-day-old baby in Hamilton in October.

Baby Jaxon. Source: Givealittle

The charges come after a Hamilton police investigation into the incident on Masefield Drive on October 25.

Baby Jaxon was allegedly attacked by the dog only a day after being taken home from hospital.

Jaxon was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries and died two days later.

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS

A Givealittle page was set up to raise money for the family. According to the page, Jaxon "joined his dad" who died earlier this year. 

Jaxon's mother also posted a tribute to him on her Facebook page.

"If only I could go back to this day with (you) still in my tummy, my son," she wrote.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
