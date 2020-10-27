Man charged over dog attack that resulted in one-day-old baby's death

A 21-year-old man has been charged with owning a dog that causes serious injury/death to any person after the death of a one-day-old baby in Hamilton in October.

Baby Jaxon. Source: Givealittle

The charges come after a Hamilton police investigation into the incident on Masefield Drive on October 25.

Baby Jaxon was allegedly attacked by the dog only a day after being taken home from hospital.

Jaxon was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries and died two days later.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Givealittle page was set up to raise money for the family. According to the page, Jaxon "joined his dad" who died earlier this year.

Jaxon's mother also posted a tribute to him on her Facebook page.

"If only I could go back to this day with (you) still in my tummy, my son," she wrote.