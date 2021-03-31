TODAY |

Man charged over death of bikie gang member Peter Lui in Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

A 29-year-old man has been charged over the death of Peter Lui in Napier on March 29.

Peter Lui Source: Supplied

Lui, 63, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.

Police earlier said he was assaulted by two people on Mersey St in Pandora. 

The 29-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was due to appear in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.

Police said the homicide investigation into Lui’s death continues.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:57
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
2
Restraining inmates during, after birth 'completely unacceptable'
3
Watch: Bioluminescence hunter captures enchanting phenomena on video for first time at Auckland beach
4
Record May temperatures recorded, but 'abrupt midweek plunge' will see mercury dive
5
'A little bit smutty' - Hilary unimpressed with viewer feedback after Jeremy's ankles are laid bare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

A2 Milk shares plunge after 2021 forecasts change, resignation of key executive
06:48

'Help stop women from dying' - Ovarian cancer sufferer calls for more funding to treat disease

Social media challenge sees teenagers steal more than 100 Mazdas - police
12:26

NZ lagging behind other developed countries in support for young carers 'alarms' Children's Commissioner