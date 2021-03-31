Man charged over death of bikie gang member Peter Lui in Napier

A 29-year-old man has been charged over the death of Peter Lui in Napier on March 29.
Peter Lui Source: Supplied
Lui, 63, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.
Police earlier said he was assaulted by two people on Mersey St in Pandora.
The 29-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was due to appear in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.
Police said the homicide investigation into Lui’s death continues.