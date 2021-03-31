Man charged over death of bikie gang member Peter Lui in Napier

A 29-year-old man has been charged over the death of Peter Lui in Napier on March 29.

Peter Lui Source: Supplied

Lui, 63, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.

Police earlier said he was assaulted by two people on Mersey St in Pandora.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was due to appear in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.