Man charged over damaging Queenstown apartment after wild night of partying with Highlanders players

A man has been arrested and charged yesterday morning after a wild night of partying in Queenstown with members of the Highlanders Super Rugby team.

The man was arrested at Glebe apartments in Queenstown. Source: Google.

Yesterday morning, a 24-year-old man was arrested at a Queenstown apartment building and charged with wilful damage and disorderly behaviour, police told 1 NEWS.

He was part of a group of partygoers that included members of the Highlanders, according to a NZ Herald report.

The arrest came after police were called to a breach of the peace at the Queenstown apartment building at about 4am on Saturday.

Police would not confirm to 1 NEWS if the group included players from the Highlanders, who had the bye in Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend.

However, the group also caused damage to the apartment complex and left guests feeling intimidated

One guest told the NZ Herald at least two players urinated in a public courtyard at the apartments shortly before 4am.

"They were yelling and screaming all night," one guest told the NZ Herald. "They trashed the place. Holes had been punched in the walls."

The man also lashed out at a police car at the scene, kicking it several times before he was arrested, a source told the NZ Herald. Police did not respond to the claim when asked this morning.