Man charged over Christmas Day hit-and-run on 17-year-old boy in Blenheim

A 21-year-old man has been charged over a hit-and-run incident on a 17-year-old boy in Blenheim on Christmas Day.

Police say at around 11:45pm, a 17-year-old boy was struck and injured by a car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road, with the vehicle driving away from the scene.

Police executed a search warrant today at a central Blenheim property, with officers seizing property and arresting a 21-year-old man.

He has been charged with dangerous driving and wounding with intent.