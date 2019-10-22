TODAY |

Man charged over Christmas Day hit-and-run on 17-year-old boy in Blenheim

Source:  1 NEWS

A 21-year-old man has been charged over a hit-and-run incident on a 17-year-old boy in Blenheim on Christmas Day.

Police (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police say at around 11:45pm, a 17-year-old boy was struck and injured by a car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road, with the vehicle driving away from the scene.

Police executed a search warrant today at a central Blenheim property, with officers seizing property and arresting a 21-year-old man.

He has been charged with dangerous driving and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear in Blenheim District Court on January 14.

New Zealand
Marlborough
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Confronted in supermarkets, flatmates move out: Covid-19 hotel staff face 'huge' stigma
2
'Designed to intimidate' - More calls for Puhoi Pub to remove wall hanging bearing racial slur
3
Donald Trump declares emergency in Washington DC for Inauguration Day amid concerns of violence
4
Seven new Covid-19 cases, including three more Russian mariners, caught at the border
5
Mike Pence won't back 25th amendment to remove Trump, urges against impeachment
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bid to stop 1080 drop on Māori land fails in Hawke's Bay court

Homicide investigation launched after man's body found in Christchurch

Seven new Covid-19 cases, including three more Russian mariners, caught at the border
00:56

Man 'acting suspiciously' leads police helicopter to suspected meth lab in Auckland