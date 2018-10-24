Man charged over Christchurch shooting

A man has been charged over a shooting in Christchurch on Sunday night that left one person hospitalised.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they located the 22-year-old man being sought over the Woolston shooting this afternoon.

The man was arrested and has been charged with a number of offences including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a pistol.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was shot once in the shoulder on Sunday night. Yesterday, he was still in hospital in a stable condition.