TODAY |

Man charged over Christchurch high-speed police chase was trying to return to gang patch

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A man who police allege was involved in a high-speed pursuit in New Brighton, Christchurch last Wednesday was trying to return his gang patch when he was arrested.

Marcel Sydney Geros, 27, pleaded not guilty in Christchurch District Court today to a charge of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, after the first of two high speed chases in New Brighton.

Police are still searching for 21-year-old Black Power member Liam Strickland, after a pedestrian was struck and killed following the second pursuit.

Geros has been remanded on bail and is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court in October.

The man hit a pedestrian while fleeing from police in New Brighton yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.
MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe
2
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
5
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Houses (file picture).

July boost in house sales may signal early onset of renewed growth - REINZ
A file image of two police officers.

Police working to identify body found on Hastings beach
01:43
The 29-year-old broke into Champion Lakes Tavern through a vent.

Man breaks into Perth pub, goes on destructive rampage, but can't escape
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).

One person dead after crash in Taranaki