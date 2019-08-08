Man charged over Christchurch high-speed police chase was trying to return to gang patch

A man who police allege was involved in a high-speed pursuit in New Brighton, Christchurch last Wednesday was trying to return his gang patch when he was arrested.

Marcel Sydney Geros, 27, pleaded not guilty in Christchurch District Court today to a charge of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, after the first of two high speed chases in New Brighton.

Police are still searching for 21-year-old Black Power member Liam Strickland, after a pedestrian was struck and killed following the second pursuit.