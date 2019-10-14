Man charged over bomb threat that grounded flights at Auckland airport

A 32-year-old man has been charged over a bomb threat that was allegedly made near Auckland Airport last month.

The man appeared in the Manukau District Court today, charged with threatening to harm people and property.

Police say the threat was targeted at a building on Geoffrey Roberts Road on October 14, grounding flights and causing significant delays.

Inspector Joe Hunter said Police take such threats very seriously.

“These types of false threats take up a significant amount of Police and other emergency services resources and cause widespread disruption for members of the public, who are just trying to go about their day to day business,” said Inspector Hunter.

“We want to send a message that anyone who makes false threats can expect to be prosecuted and held to account.”