TODAY |

Man charged over bomb threat that grounded flights at Auckland airport

Agency | 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

A 32-year-old man has been charged over a bomb threat that was allegedly made near Auckland Airport last month. 

The man appeared in the Manukau District Court today, charged with threatening to harm people and property.

Police say the threat was targeted at a building on Geoffrey Roberts Road on October 14, grounding flights and causing significant delays.

Inspector Joe Hunter said Police take such threats very seriously.

“These types of false threats take up a significant amount of Police and other emergency services resources and cause widespread disruption for members of the public, who are just trying to go about their day to day business,” said Inspector Hunter.

“We want to send a message that anyone who makes false threats can expect to be prosecuted and held to account.”

The man is due to appear back in court on November 28.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The suspect who made the threat this morning is still at large. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Names, nationalities of pair who died in The Remarkables climbing accident confirmed
2
Queuing up for hardship grants not working – Action Against Poverty
3
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
4
Court hears details of final texts sent from Grace Millane to her friend, saying she 'clicked' with accused during date
5
Jury in Grace Millane trial shown CCTV of British backpacker's final hours alive, accused going through her handbag at bar
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
10:31

Rediscovering Aotearoa: Mātauranga/Knowledge
00:35

More than 100 gang leaders contacted by police after reluctance to hand over guns

Auckland cop quit during investigation into 'jokes' about planting evidence to search cars

Person injured in workplace accident involving hoist in Napier