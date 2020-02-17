TODAY |

Man charged over Auckland car crash in which off-duty police officer died

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged a 61-year-old man after an off-duty officer was killed in a car crash in Auckland in February.

Constable Naomi McRae died after a serious crash on Linwood Rd, Karaka, while she was off-duty. Source: Supplied

Constable Naomi McRae, 35, died in a crash on Linwood Road, in Karaka, on February 13, 

The man faces two charges, including careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

read more
Auckland police officer killed in serious crash identified as six-year veteran

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court on May 28, Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement.

She said Ms McRae's family and colleagues continue to be supported following the incident.

"Naomi was well respected member of the Police whānau here in Counties Manukau and her passing has deeply affected a number of her colleagues," she said.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Rare sighting of large pod of dolphins cruising down river near Ngatea
2
Labour registers big jump in support amid Covid-19 pandemic, according to new political poll
3
Aussie carer sacked after woman dies in 'disgusting and degrading' conditions
4
James Hardie to close Auckland factory with loss of 120 jobs
5
White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rest home asked to apologise for failing to properly care for resident who later died in hospital

Pedestrian seriously injured after accident involving car near Rotorua

James Hardie to close Auckland factory with loss of 120 jobs
01:53

Police 'stocktake' surveillance technology after controversial facial recognition trial