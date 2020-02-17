Man charged over Auckland car crash in which off-duty police officer died

Police have charged a 61-year-old man after an off-duty officer was killed in a car crash in Auckland in February.

Constable Naomi McRae died after a serious crash on Linwood Rd, Karaka, while she was off-duty. Source: Supplied

Constable Naomi McRae, 35, died in a crash on Linwood Road, in Karaka, on February 13,

The man faces two charges, including careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court on May 28, Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement.

She said Ms McRae's family and colleagues continue to be supported following the incident.