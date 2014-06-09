 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Man charged over attempted robbery of Dunedin dairy

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago

A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery of Dundas Street dairy in Dunedin yesterday.

The 56-year-old man is set to appear in Dunedin District Court next Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob.

Police have also recovered a knife thought to be connected to the robbery.

Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police
5

Auckland police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:33
The Inside Parliament team discuss the evolving developments of Canadian speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux and their trip to New Zealand.

Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment
Rows of red seats in a cinema theater.

Auckland musical cancelled due to allegations of sexual assault
Licorice (file picture).

More than 55 jobs to go in Auckland as Nestle sells of range of Kiwi confectionery brands

Kauri dieback spreads to Auckland's North Shore

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland

A new Kauri dieback area has been confirmed on Auckland's North Shore today after a tree in Kauri Park, Beach Haven, was found with the disease.

The tree was identified during Auckland Council’s ongoing surveillance programme of kauri dieback across the region, which has most recently been focused on the northern section of Auckland.

Auckland Council Biosecurity Manager Phil Brown says it is incredibly disappointing to have the disease confirmed in an area previously thought to be non-symptomatic of the disease.

"This detection is a blow to an area of high-value kauri," he says.

"We are acting quickly and will be closing the park today, while we await further results and develop a plan for managing this response."

The track connecting Kauri Road and Balmain Road will be included in the closure while a risk assessment is carried out, it will reopen when confirmed it is safe for use.

"From what we know about the incubation period for this disease, this tree may have been in decline for some years yet not necessarily showing any visible signs of infection," he says.

Kaipātiki Local Board Chair John Gillon says the council is determined to do all they can to stop the spread.

An additional $100 million for kauri dieback protection was secured in through a recent 10-year-Budget process.

Track closure signage will be installed today and additional footwear cleaning stations and other mitigation measures for the Kauri Park area are being assessed by the council.

"I ask that the community please respect the closure in place while further investigation is carried out. We all need to do our part to keep this from spreading to other parks on the North Shore," Mr Gillon further says.

New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Hold on to your raincoat and sun glasses as the weekend will be a mix of rain and shine

Two Kapiti Coast schools put in lockdown as police hunt person with gun

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice

Paraparaumu Beach School and nearby Kenakena School on the Kapiti Coast were put in lockdown this afternoon after a witness in the area spotted someone with a firearm.

Kena Kena School has told 1 NEWS they got a phone call from police around 2.30pm and were in lockdown until 3.05pm. 

Police say a witness spotted someone with a firearm and the person has now been arrested by police. 

Paraparaumu Beach School posted in Facebook that at approximately 2.35pm the school was advised by the police to go into lock down due to a nearby incident a few kilometres away. 

"Approximately five to 10 minutes later the police called again and advised us to stand down the lock down. They had the person of interest in custody. 

"The staff, students and adults onsite responded well. We were all pleased it only lasted 10 minutes," the school wrote.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice