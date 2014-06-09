Man charged over attempted robbery of Dunedin dairy

A new Kauri dieback area has been confirmed on Auckland's North Shore today after a tree in Kauri Park, Beach Haven, was found with the disease.

The tree was identified during Auckland Council’s ongoing surveillance programme of kauri dieback across the region, which has most recently been focused on the northern section of Auckland.

Auckland Council Biosecurity Manager Phil Brown says it is incredibly disappointing to have the disease confirmed in an area previously thought to be non-symptomatic of the disease.

"This detection is a blow to an area of high-value kauri," he says.

"We are acting quickly and will be closing the park today, while we await further results and develop a plan for managing this response."

The track connecting Kauri Road and Balmain Road will be included in the closure while a risk assessment is carried out, it will reopen when confirmed it is safe for use.

"From what we know about the incubation period for this disease, this tree may have been in decline for some years yet not necessarily showing any visible signs of infection," he says.

Kaipātiki Local Board Chair John Gillon says the council is determined to do all they can to stop the spread.

An additional $100 million for kauri dieback protection was secured in through a recent 10-year-Budget process.

Track closure signage will be installed today and additional footwear cleaning stations and other mitigation measures for the Kauri Park area are being assessed by the council.