Man charged over 'attempted abduction' of child walking to school in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested and charged after a child was allegedly grabbed on their way to school in Favona, Auckland on Thursday in what's been described as an "attempted abduction".

Handcuffs (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police say in a statement a 21-year-old man has been charged with assault.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

The alleged incident happened at about 9.15am yesterday on Hall Avenue, Favona when the child was walking to school with their parent.

Yesterday Favona Primary School described the incident as an "attempted abduction" on their Facebook page.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan says: “This appears to be an isolated incident and we want to reassure the community that there is no wider risk.”

