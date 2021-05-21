Man charged over assault of elderly woman, son at Napier home

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged this afternoon over the assault of two people at their home in Napier.

Police (file photo). Source: istock.com

The incident on Kennedy Road happened at about 7am and 8am yesterday. An elderly woman and her son remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The Wairoa man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said today.

Police said other charges may follow.