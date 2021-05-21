TODAY |

Man charged over assault of elderly woman, son at Napier home

Source:  1 NEWS

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged this afternoon over the assault of two people at their home in Napier. 

Police (file photo). Source: istock.com

The incident on Kennedy Road happened at about 7am and 8am yesterday. An elderly woman and her son remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The Wairoa man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said today. 

Police said other charges may follow.

The man will appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
