Man charged over armed robbery of Auckland ANZ bank branch

A man who demanded money at an Auckland bank before fleeing has been charged with aggravated robbery.

A school was locked down as police descended on the ANZ Bank on Glenfield Road in Glenfield at about 1pm on May 3.

Police say a man entered the bank armed with a pistol and demanded money from staff before fleeing with some cash.

"Bank procedures ensured only a small amount of money was in the tills," said Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp.

A 44-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court today and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 6 June 2017.