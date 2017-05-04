 

Man charged over armed robbery of Auckland ANZ bank branch

A man who demanded money at an Auckland bank before fleeing has been charged with aggravated robbery. 

In a bizarre ending, he is shown calmly walking out of the bank with an assistant.
A school was locked down as police descended on the ANZ Bank on Glenfield Road in Glenfield at about 1pm on May 3. 

Police say a man entered the bank armed with a pistol and demanded money from staff before fleeing with some cash.

"Bank procedures ensured only a small amount of money was in the tills," said Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp.

A 44-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court today and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 6 June 2017. 

Detective Senor Sergeant James Bothamley said the man "faces an additional three charges of burglary and one of theft on unrelated matters".

