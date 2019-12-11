Man charged over armed police stand-off in Napier granted interim name suppression

A 44-year-old man alleged to have been the centre of an armed stand-off with police in a busy Napier sports park will get to keep his name secret for now.

The Napier resident, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared before Justice of the Peace Alison Thomson in the Hastings District Court on five charges including firing a gun with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Name suppression was granted for a week despite police opposition, as the man's lawyer told the court he had “serious concerns for his wellbeing”.

The man became hostile in the dock and addressed the judge and the court on multiple occasions during his appearance.

The man is also charged with entering a property in Napier without permission as well as using a firearm to burgle, and with taking a 1976 MG sports car worth $15,000.

Judge Thomson remanded the man in custody without plea to re-appear in Napier District Court in January.

His arrest follows an incident yesterday evening around 6.30pm, when armed police and AOS staff swarmed Park Island in Napier, after a man was seen wielding multiple firearms and firing a shot.

Large cordons were set up around the park, a rest home was put into lockdown and residents were told to stay indoors.

The man could be seen by 1 NEWS walking around an old sports car with its bonnet open, picking up different types of guns and looking agitated.

At one point, 1 NEWS saw the man appear to accidentally fire two shots into the ground, however it is understood at least three shots were fired by the alleged offender during the incident.