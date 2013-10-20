Man charged over alleged wood attack in Whangarei

Source:
A 22-year-old man has been charged over an alleged assault in Whangarei on Sunday which has left a man in a critical condition.
The man has been charged with wounding and will appear in the Whangarei District Court today.
The alleged attack happened on William Jones Drive, Otangarei on Sunday afternoon.
A 42-year-old man remains in Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after allegedly being struck over the head with a piece of wood.
Police say their investigation into the incident remains on-going and they can not rule out the possibility of further arrests being laid.
