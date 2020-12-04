Man charged over alleged threatening video after Māori Party complaint

A man has been arrested over an alleged threatening video posted online that the Māori Party laid a complaint about.

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Source: Getty

"The arrest follows a police investigation of multiple complaints – including a number from Te Pāti Māori - about the specific video," a police spokesperson said.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in Tauranga.

He's charged with Making an Objectionable Publication.