Man charged over alleged threatening video after Māori Party complaint

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
A man has been arrested over an alleged threatening video posted online that the Māori Party laid a complaint about. 

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Source: Getty

"The arrest follows a police investigation of multiple complaints – including a number from Te Pāti Māori  - about the specific video," a police spokesperson said. 

The 44-year-old man was arrested in Tauranga. 

He's charged with Making an Objectionable Publication. 

The man is set to appear in Tauranga District Court on June 10. 

