Man charged over alleged threatening video after Māori Party complaint

A man has been arrested over an alleged threatening video posted online that the Māori Party laid a complaint about.
Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Source: Getty
"The arrest follows a police investigation of multiple complaints – including a number from Te Pāti Māori - about the specific video," a police spokesperson said.
The 44-year-old man was arrested in Tauranga.
He's charged with Making an Objectionable Publication.
The man is set to appear in Tauranga District Court on June 10.