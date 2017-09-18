Man charged over alleged attack on teens on Auckland train

A man has been charged over an alleged attack involving two teenagers on a train in Auckland last month.

Men wearing Four Square masks get into altercation with passengers on Auckland train Source: Jen De Montalk Facebook

Police say the 35-year-old Tauranga man has been charged with assault with intent to injure over the August 12 incident.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court on September 27.

The alleged incident involved a group of men wearing Four Square Man costumes and a male and a female teenager, both aged 15.

The men were thought to be travelling to the Auckland Darts Masters.