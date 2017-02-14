Man charged over abduction and attack on Auckland woman set to appear in court

A man is set to appear in court this morning charged over the abduction and attack on a woman in central Auckland on Monday.

The man was located by police in Mt Albert last night and taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated wounding, abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

The woman said she was walking in Eden Terrace on Monday where she alleges a man grabbed her and forced her into her car but she was able to jump out of the moving vehicle.