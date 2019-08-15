Man charged over $36 million Rotorua methamphetamine bust

More than 60kgs of methamphetamine, worth $36 million, has been seized by police in Rotorua.
A man has been charged following the bust last night in which a search warrant was carried out in Fairy Springs.
About 10pm, police located at least 20kgs of the drug.
Police say inquiries then led them to a storage shed in Ngongotaha, they allege is linked to the man, which is estimated to have contained a further 40 to 50kgs of methamphetamine.
A 42-year-old Rotorua man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.