Man charged over $36 million Rotorua methamphetamine bust

More than 60kgs of methamphetamine, worth $36 million, has been seized by police in Rotorua.

A man has been charged following the bust last night in which a search warrant was carried out in Fairy Springs.

About 10pm, police located at least 20kgs of the drug.

Police say inquiries then led them to a storage shed in Ngongotaha, they allege is linked to the man, which is estimated to have contained a further 40 to 50kgs of methamphetamine.

A 42-year-old Rotorua man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

More than 60kg of methamphetamine with a street worth of about $36 million which was seized by police in Rotorua.
More than 60kg of methamphetamine with a street worth of about $36 million which was seized by police in Rotorua. Source: Supplied
