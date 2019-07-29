TODAY |

Man charged with murdering woman in Auckland in broad daylight keeps name suppression

Kim Baker Wilson
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
The man charged with murdering a woman by stabbing her to death in broad daylight in Auckland will keep his name suppression.

The man will keep his name suppression because of issues around his fitness to plead and stand trial.

The 63-year-old is accused of killing the woman on Westgate Drive, Massey, late last month.

He is also charged with breaching a protection order the woman had.

Police were called to the property just after 8.30am on July 29.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trial date has been set in the High Court in Auckland for October next year.

Source: 1 NEWS
