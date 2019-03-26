TODAY |

Man charged with murdering toddler in Western Bay of Plenty

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in the Western Bay of Plenty earlier this year.

The body of Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura Ager was found on tidal flats in Little Waihi on March 21.

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

"This was a tragic incident and we would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and cooperation during the course of this investigation," Detective Sergeant Louise Curragh said in a statement.

Police dive squad members help with the homicide investigation of a 2-year-old girl at Little Waihi, Maketu near Tauranga.
Police dive squad members help with the homicide investigation. Source: 1 NEWS
