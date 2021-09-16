TODAY |

Man charged with murdering 16-year-old girl in Auckland’s Manurewa

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged a man with the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Manurewa, Auckland.

Police at the scene of a 16-year-old girl's death in Manurewa. Source: 1 NEWS

The 23-year-old is expected to appear before the Manukau District Court later today. 

The girls' body was discovered off McVilly Road in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa on Saturday. 

The teenager was found last Saturday evening at the Blind and Low Vision Education network campus in Homai with police quickly launching a homicide investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said those close to the girl are "absolutely devastated" by her death. 

"The victim was a young girl who was extremely loved by her family and friends and they are absolutely devastated by what has happened to her."

The girl's family have asked police not to release her name and are seeking interim name suppression.

Police are working alongside Victim Support to care for those affected. 

No one else is being sought.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
