Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Wellington property

A 42-year-old man charged with the murder of a woman in Wellington has appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

A woman was found dead at a Wellington City Council-owned address on Brooklyn Road in Mount Cook on Saturday at around 6:30pm.

The man was taken into custody on Saturday evening and charged with murder.

Inquiries into her death are ongoing and Police were still at the scene of the crime on Sunday.

The defendant, who was wearing a tear-resistant gown, has been granted interim name suppression and did not speak during his brief appearance.