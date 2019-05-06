TODAY |

Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Wellington property

Imogen Wells, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 42-year-old man charged with the murder of a woman in Wellington has appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court.

A woman was found dead at a Wellington City Council-owned address on Brooklyn Road in Mount Cook on Saturday at around 6:30pm.

The man was taken into custody on Saturday evening and charged with murder.

Inquiries into her death are ongoing and Police were still at the scene of the crime on Sunday.

The defendant, who was wearing a tear-resistant gown, has been granted interim name suppression and did not speak during his brief appearance.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Wellington’s High Court on May 14.

