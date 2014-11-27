 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man charged with murder of woman found dead in car in Wellington

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 30-year-old Lower Hutt man will appear in the Wellington District Court later today charged with the murder of Zena Campbell, whose body was found in a vehicle in the city earlier this month.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man was known to Zenith Campbell, who preferred to be known as Zena.

The 21-year-old's body was found in a vehicle in Aro Valley in Wellington at around 1pm on Sunday February 11.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee from Wellington Area CIB says enquiries have led to this becoming a homicide investigation.

"We have established that another person was responsible for the death of Zena," he said. 

While a man has been charged with murder, police still need the public’s help as the investigation is still ongoing, Mr McKee said.

He said police know that Zena was at a party at an address in Devon Street, and left that address around 2am on Sunday February 11 with an associate.

Both walked to a red 2004 Holden Barina two-door vehicle parked nearby in Epuni Street and this is the vehicle in which Ms Campbell's body was found later that day, Mr McKee said.

“Police have spoken to a large number of people in relation to the investigation, and they're particularly interested to hear from anyone who saw the red 2004 Holden Barina, or anyone inside the vehicle, between 2am and 1pm that Sunday.


Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


04:53
2
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

01:10
3
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

01:20
4
Six households were forced to evacuate on the Kapiti Coast overnight.

'Like an avalanche' - Paraparaumu resident describes the moment her house flooded

5

New Zealand's public sector ranked least corrupt in the world


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.

10:40
The fluoride debate: Paul Connett and Jonathan Coleman give opposing arguments

Watch: Fluoride can impair intelligence says professor but former Health Minister says water fluoridation is safe, beneficial

Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 