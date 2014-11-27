Man charged with murder of woman found dead in car in Wellington

A 30-year-old Lower Hutt man will appear in the Wellington District Court later today charged with the murder of Zena Campbell, whose body was found in a vehicle in the city earlier this month.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man was known to Zenith Campbell, who preferred to be known as Zena.

The 21-year-old's body was found in a vehicle in Aro Valley in Wellington at around 1pm on Sunday February 11.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee from Wellington Area CIB says enquiries have led to this becoming a homicide investigation.

"We have established that another person was responsible for the death of Zena," he said.

While a man has been charged with murder, police still need the public’s help as the investigation is still ongoing, Mr McKee said.

He said police know that Zena was at a party at an address in Devon Street, and left that address around 2am on Sunday February 11 with an associate.

Both walked to a red 2004 Holden Barina two-door vehicle parked nearby in Epuni Street and this is the vehicle in which Ms Campbell's body was found later that day, Mr McKee said.

“Police have spoken to a large number of people in relation to the investigation, and they're particularly interested to hear from anyone who saw the red 2004 Holden Barina, or anyone inside the vehicle, between 2am and 1pm that Sunday.