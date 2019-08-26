Man charged with murder of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson

Whanganui Police have today charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

Ms Wilson, 30, from Whanganui, died on August 2 after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on July 31.

The man is currently on remand in custody and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on October 29, police say.

He was initially arrested on August 26 on charges of assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police say following further investigation he has been charged with assaulting and murdering Ms Wilson.

He has also been charged with three further counts of assault on other individuals, and one count of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

Police say these further charges were not linked to Jasmine’s death but were uncovered as part of the inquiry.

"Our thoughts are with Jasmine’s family today as they continue to deal with their loss," says Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong.