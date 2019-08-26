TODAY |

Man charged with murder of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui

Whanganui Police have today charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

Ms Wilson, 30, from Whanganui, died on August 2 after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on July 31.

The man is currently on remand in custody and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on October 29, police say.

He was initially arrested on August 26 on charges of assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police say following further investigation he has been charged with assaulting and murdering Ms Wilson.

He has also been charged with three further counts of assault on other individuals, and one count of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

Police say these further charges were not linked to Jasmine’s death but were uncovered as part of the inquiry.

"Our thoughts are with Jasmine’s family today as they continue to deal with their loss," says Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong.

"The investigation into her death remains ongoing."

Jasmine Tamara Wilson Source: New Zealand Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown says customers moving to plant-based proteins
2
Steve Hansen names full-strength side for All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final with Ireland
3
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
4
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
5
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:44

Bay of Plenty's iconic Maketu Pies saved by sale to local iwi

Auckland teen's squid photo wins Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award
04:51

Buying a house to become easier as house prices, mortgage interest rates fall – report

02:18

Govt invests $100m to replace Waikato mental health facility criticised for 2015 patient death