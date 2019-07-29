Man charged with murder of West Coast woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a West Coast woman whose body was discovered in a car yesterday.

Police located the body of Barbara Ann Quinn, 41, in Notown Road, Greymouth yesterday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man with moderate injuries was also found nearby.

He has now been charged with murder as well as one count of assault, and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

While the post mortem was completed today, official identification will take place tomorrow morning.

The investigation team would like to speak to anyone who was in Notown Road between midday on Friday 6 December and 3pm on Saturday 7 December.