Man charged with murder of two-year-old girl found a Bay of Plenty river

Police say the man was known to the victim.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

Location of two new Auckland speed cameras revealed

He said due to the circumstances he “understood” what UK’s Nigel Farage meant when he called him New Zealand’s “own version of Trump".

Watch: Winston Peters responds to being called New Zealand's version of Donald Trump

The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.

The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.


 
