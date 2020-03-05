Man charged with murder, two days after person found stabbed to death in Christchurch

A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a homicide investigation this week at a Christchurch property where a person was fatally stabbed.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing at a Riccarton Road address at around 10.50pm Wednesday.

The man was found dead when police arrived.

Detective inspector Mike Ford this morning said in a statement that the arrested man is due to appear at Christchurch District Court today.

A scene examination is also continuing at the property today, and police are still wanting to speak with anyone who has information which could help with the investigation.