Man charged with murder, two days after person found stabbed to death in Christchurch

A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a homicide investigation this week at a Christchurch property where a person was fatally stabbed.
Police were called to a report of a stabbing at a Riccarton Road address at around 10.50pm Wednesday.
The man was found dead when police arrived.
Detective inspector Mike Ford this morning said in a statement that the arrested man is due to appear at Christchurch District Court today.
A scene examination is also continuing at the property today, and police are still wanting to speak with anyone who has information which could help with the investigation.
Police can be contacted by calling 105 and quoting file number 200305/9359, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.