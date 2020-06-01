Man charged with murder; second arrest following Auckland shooting earlier this month

Police have arrested a man in Auckland for murder over the death of Clifford Umuhuri earlier this month.

Mr Umuhuri was found dead in Grafton on June 1 following a shooting in another Auckland suburb.

A search warrant was issued at an address in Wiri this morning, which is when police arrested a 30-year-old man.

He has now been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Today's arrest follows the arrest of another man who was charged with robbery as a result of the investigation. Police say further charges may be laid against the man as the investigation continues.

Police are also still wanting to know if anyone saw a silver Nissan Skyline travelling from St Johns to the areas of Symonds Street and Whitaker Place on the day Mr Umuhuri died.

It travelled from St Johns Road, along Ngāpipi Road, Tāmaki Drive and Quay Street towards Whitaker Place between 6am and 6.24am.

“We are exploring the possibility that this Nissan Skyline has stopped briefly on the route,” says Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid.