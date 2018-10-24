Man charged with murder of person who died during 'serious assault' in Auckland yesterday

Police have charged a man over a homicide on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
A man died last night in what police called "a serious assault" in Northcote, and another man suffered minor injuries.
Waitematā Police have charged a 37-year-old man with murder over the incident at the Akoranga Drive address about 5.30pm yesterday.
Police say the man will also face a further charge over the injuries received to the second victim.
He is due to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.