TODAY |

Man charged with murder over woman's death in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Hamilton last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said in a statement.

Police were called to a property on Kentucky Crescent at 11.15pm after an assault was reported.

A 30-year-old woman was found seriously injured but died at the scene a short time later.

Police aren't seeking anyone else over the incident.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Feeding children mouldy food, smacking them among allegations levelled at Feilding childcare centre
2
Two new Covid-19 vaccines secured by Government, enough for every New Zealander
3
Police could have alerted search teams faster after two fleeing men got lost in bush and died — watchdog
4
'Pretty neat' sister who stepped in to care for disabled brother rewarded in time for Christmas
5
Minimum wage will be raised to $20 in April, Government announces today
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Trump mulling special prosecutor for Hunter Biden federal tax probe

National average house asking price reaches record high – Trade Me

Feeding children mouldy food, smacking them among allegations levelled at Feilding childcare centre
05:35

Economy's 'roller coaster ride' to continue into 2021, expert predicts