Man charged with murder over woman's death in Hamilton

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Hamilton last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said in a statement.

Police were called to a property on Kentucky Crescent at 11.15pm after an assault was reported.

A 30-year-old woman was found seriously injured but died at the scene a short time later.

Police aren't seeking anyone else over the incident.