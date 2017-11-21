 

Man charged with murder over Tauranga woman's death

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman in Tauranga overnight.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 21-year-old man will appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Police were called to Huria Marae at 11:50pm, where the 37-year-old woman was found injured.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and was transported to hospital in a critical condition where she died shortly after.


Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Crime and Justice

