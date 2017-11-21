Man charged with murder over Tauranga woman's death

Breaking News
Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton
Source:
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman in Tauranga overnight.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 21-year-old man will appear in Tauranga District Court today.
Police were called to Huria Marae at 11:50pm, where the 37-year-old woman was found injured.
The woman suffered injuries to her neck and was transported to hospital in a critical condition where she died shortly after.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
Kiwis Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott faced down history, pressure and expectation and emerged with medals, 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs writes from PyeongChang.