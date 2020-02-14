Man charged with murder over Tauranga double-homicide set to appear in court

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a Tauranga double-homicide investigation.

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night at an address near McLaren Falls, just south of Tauranga.

The 25-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court later today after he was arrested after police swarmed a New Brighton property yesterday.

Police say the man and the person who was killed in the police shoot out on Thursday night are believed to have known each other.