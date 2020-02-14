TODAY |

Man charged with murder over Tauranga double-homicide set to appear in court

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a Tauranga double-homicide investigation. 

Meanwhile, a man known to the dead driver was arrested today over Tuesday’s double-homicide. Source: 1 NEWS

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night at an address near McLaren Falls, just south of Tauranga.

Man arrested in Christchurch over Tauranga double-homicide knew person killed in police shootout

The 25-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court later today after he was arrested after police swarmed a New Brighton property yesterday. 

Police say the man and the person who was killed in the police shoot out on Thursday night are believed to have known each other.  

This comes after rising gang tensions which have led to three shootings in the Bay of Plenty over the last month. 

