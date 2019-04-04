Man charged with murder over Ōtara shooting

Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder following a shooting in Ōtara last week.

The man was shot on Bairds Road on February 28, and police arrived about 11.45pm to find the 24-year-old critically injured.

Attempts were made to help him, but he died at the scene.

A second person was also found injured, and was taken to hospital - that person has since been released.

Police said the man accused with murder is 28 years old, and he is expected to appear at Manukau District Court this morning.

A second man, aged 30, has already been charged with being an accessory to the fact to murder, and he is due to next appear at Manukau district Court on March 10.