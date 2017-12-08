Man charged with murder over death of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in 2016

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Lois Tolley, 30, in Upper Hutt in December 2016.

Police said in a statement this morning a man was arrested yesterday and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Inspector Scott Miller says the investigation remains ongoing and police would be going back to people already spoken to in the investigation.

Police continue to actively pursue other suspects, he said.

"We are pleased that this arrest will help bring some closure to Lois' family and the Upper Hutt community."

Police had earlier said they believe four people smashed their way into Tolley's home on Ward Street on the night of Friday 9 December 2016 and shot Ms Tolley dead as she tried to flee.