Man charged with murder over death of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in 2016

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Lois Tolley, 30, in Upper Hutt in December 2016.

Police said in a statement this morning a man was arrested yesterday and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Inspector Scott Miller says the investigation remains ongoing and police would be going back to people already spoken to in the investigation.

Police continue to actively pursue other suspects, he said.

"We are pleased that this arrest will help bring some closure to Lois' family and the Upper Hutt community."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cathrine MacDonald, the mother of Lois Tolley, appealed for help today in the search for her daughter's killers. Source: 1 NEWS


Police had earlier said they believe four people smashed their way into Tolley's home on Ward Street on the night of Friday 9 December 2016 and shot Ms Tolley dead as she tried to flee.

They said they believe Ms Tolley was deliberately targeted as part of a drug debt collection or that they were looking for drugs and cash.

Lois Tolley. Source: 1 NEWS
