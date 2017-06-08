 

Man charged with murder over death of Invercargill man

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 19-year-old man in Invercargill.

An investigation is underway after a person who was reportedly assaulted at Southland Stadium last night later died of their injuries.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man died after a "serious assault" at 11pm at Stadium Southland last night.

The accused, 30, appeared in the Invercargill District Court today where he was remanded in custody and was granted name suppression.

Police say examinations of the stadium scene and a home are ongoing. They say they are speaking with other people over the incident.

A post mortem and formal identification of the dead man will be conducted tomorrow.


