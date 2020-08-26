TODAY |

Man charged with murder over death in Christchurch appears in court

A 31-year-old man charged with murder has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

The court building in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

It follows the death of a man in the Christchurch suburb of Edgeware in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to an address shortly before 3:00am yesterday where a man was found seriously injured.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital, but died a short time later.

In court today the defendant entered no plea, and has been remanded in custody until September 25 when he will appear at the Christchurch High Court.


