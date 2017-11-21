Man charged with murder over death of five-month-old baby in Upper Hutt

Source:
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 5-month-old boy in Wellington Hospital yesterday.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
The man, who police say is known to the baby, is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.
Police say emergency services were called initially to an address in Upper Hutt on Monday where the boy was found with serious head injuries.
Despite surgery the boy died in hospital yesterday.
A scene examination at the address where the baby was found is ongoing.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news