TODAY |

Man charged with murder over death of 72-year-old Auckland man

Source:  1 NEWS

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 72-year-old man in Auckland's Favona on Tuesday evening. 

A police vehicle at a crime scene. Source: File image

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan, Counties Manukau Police, said the 33-year-old man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday morning. 

Police have named the 72-year-old victim as Mohammed Hakim. 

"Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much loved family member."

Gollan said Hakim's family have requested privacy. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Minister Taito Phillip Field has died
2
Allegation Climate Commission ignored own advice on cutting synthetic nitrogen
3
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
4
Body found in search for missing Mt Albert woman
5
Covid-19 modeller warns Auckland could return to Level 4 if Covid cases increase
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Expert says wider mask mandates needed in NZ after seeing Covid 'ravage' US

Race on to get Auckland 90% vaccinated by 4 October

Bank profits fall from record highs but performance remains strong

Fire crews battle blaze at Canterbury's iconic Sheffield Hotel