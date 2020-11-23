Man charged with murder over death of 72-year-old Auckland man

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 72-year-old man in Auckland's Favona on Tuesday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan, Counties Manukau Police, said the 33-year-old man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday morning.

Police have named the 72-year-old victim as Mohammed Hakim.

"Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much loved family member."