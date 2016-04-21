Man charged with murder over Christchurch hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Christchurch man accused of a fatal hit and run in the city was charged with murder when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link today.

Liam Strickland, 21, did not enter any plea and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 6 September.

Police arrested him last night following an investigation into the death of a homeless man in a hit and run in the suburb of New Brighton on 7 August. Dean Amies was killed when he was struck by a van fleeing from the police.

The 21-year-old has been charged with Mr Amies' murder. He has also been charged with driving while disqualified, driving recklessly, driving in a manner that may endanger people, continuing to drive while being pursued by police, taking a vehicle dishonestly and assaulting a police officer using the vehicle as a weapon.

During their investigation, police raided more than two dozen properties and arrested 15 people, who face various charges.