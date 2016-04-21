TODAY |

Man charged with murder over Christchurch hit-and-run

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury

A 21-year-old Christchurch man accused of a fatal hit and run in the city was charged with murder when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link today.

Liam Strickland, 21, did not enter any plea and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 6 September.

Police arrested him last night following an investigation into the death of a homeless man in a hit and run in the suburb of New Brighton on 7 August. Dean Amies was killed when he was struck by a van fleeing from the police.

The 21-year-old has been charged with Mr Amies' murder. He has also been charged with driving while disqualified, driving recklessly, driving in a manner that may endanger people, continuing to drive while being pursued by police, taking a vehicle dishonestly and assaulting a police officer using the vehicle as a weapon.

During their investigation, police raided more than two dozen properties and arrested 15 people, who face various charges.

Six firearms, drugs and two stolen cars were also recovered.

rnz.co.nz

Liam Strickland, 21, appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link today. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Counterculture icon, Hollywood actor Peter Fonda dies at 79
3
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said a man has been charged in relation to the shooting.
Man, 23, charged with murder of Australian tourist in campervan in Raglan
4
Millad Rashidi and Krishan Reddy, both 17 from Auckland's Ormiston Senior College, are launching their new book Ali's First Day at School on Wednesday to help break down stereotypes about refugees.
Former refugee uses storytelling to break stereotypes
5
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
Steve Davies and Merita Proffitt spoke to 1 NEWS about last night’s incident.

Whitikahu locals describe moment man is arrested for murder of Australian tourist

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Three injured in Pukekohe, Auckland crash
Millad Rashidi and Krishan Reddy, both 17 from Auckland's Ormiston Senior College, are launching their new book Ali's First Day at School on Wednesday to help break down stereotypes about refugees.

Former refugee uses storytelling to break stereotypes
Union members have been asking for an initial pay increase of three per cent.

Government to investigate trains between Auckland and Hamilton