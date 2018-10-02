TODAY |

Man charged with murder of NZ firefighter in Australia over hit-and-run cold case

Source:  AAP / 1 NEWS

A man has been charged with the hit-and-run murder of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in the NSW Hunter region two years ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helicopter pilot Ian Pullen was mown down crossing the road while in New South Wales to fight bushfires. Source: 1 NEWS

Ian Pullen, 43, was found dead on the side of the road in the early hours of September 29, 2018, at Glenridding, near Singleton.

He had been seconded to the Hunter Valley to help with bushfire efforts.

Detectives from Hunter Valley Police District established Strike Force Awabakil to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and arrested a 29-year- old man at Newcastle Police Station this morning.

He was charged with murder, dangerous driving occasioning death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

In a phone call with 1 NEWS, Ian's widow Vicki Pullen said she was going home to hug her kids.

She said it’s “amazing news", and she’s “been waiting for that phone call for so long”.

New Zealand
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Man charged with murder of NZ firefighter in Australia over hit-and-run cold case
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Out on the campaign trail, Trump pleads with suburban US women - 'Please like me'
5
Ardern says she and Collins 'haven't spent enough time' together after Collins implies she's 'miserable'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Have you seen this dino? Skull stolen from travelling dinosaur roadshow in Napier

Photos: $450k Lamborghini among luxury items seized in Auckland money laundering raids

'Hidden story' of industrial-sized plastic bladders dumped in NZ landfills
00:34

Ardern says she and Collins 'haven't spent enough time' together after Collins implies she's 'miserable'