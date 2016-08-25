Man charged with murder of Northland gang member

A man has been charged with the murder of Northland gang member Kimble Moore.

Kimble Moore. Source: Supplied

The 48-year-old Tribesman disappeared in July last year and his body was recovered six months later at a rural property south of Kaitaia.

The murder accused is known to Mr Moore and will appear in the Kaitaia District Court later in the month.

Detective Sergeant Rhys Johnston says it's been a tough couple of years for Mr Moore's partner and family and police hope this will bring some closure to the whanau.