Man charged with murder of Matamata woman, baby remains in critical condition

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Matamata property yesterday afternoon.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, 26 December.

Emergency services were called to a house in Matamata at 1pm yesterday where the man, who was known to the woman, was taken into custody.

A baby at the property was also left in critical condition and was airlifted to hospital. The child is still in intensive care unit this morning.

Police say futther charges may be possible.

