Man charged with murder of Matamata woman, baby remains in critical condition

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Matamata property yesterday afternoon.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, 26 December.

Emergency services were called to a house in Matamata at 1pm yesterday where the man, who was known to the woman, was taken into custody.

A baby at the property was also left in critical condition and was airlifted to hospital. The child is still in intensive care unit this morning.