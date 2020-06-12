Man charged with murder in Bridget Simmonds cold case

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of Bridget Simmonds' body, more than a year after she went missing.

Bridget Simmonds. Source: Supplied

Ms Simmonds' remains were found by police while excavating a Whangārei property on June 11.

Police say the 57-year-old man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court via audio visual link this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says it marks the end the investigation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He says he hopes it can bring Ms Simmonds' family some degree of closure after what has been an incredibly difficult past year for them.

As the case is before the courts, police say they are unable to comment further.